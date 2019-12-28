Cracks in Congress show up in Kerala amid oppn unity

New cracks have appeared in the Congress in Kerala. At a time when non-NDA parties are closing ranks to make their opposition to the newly enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act loud and clear, Congress leaders in Kerala are engaged in a quarrel among themselves on how to go about with their protest—thereby exposing hitherto unknown fissures within the party. To go in for joint protests with the ruling Left, which is also opposed to the CAA, or not, is the sticking point.

The open fight started when Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, along with others from the opposition UDF, shared the dais with CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues at a joint LDF-UDF protest in Thiruvananthapuram on December 16. While the rare show of unity received national attention, it did not go down well with some Congress leaders—notable among them state president Mullappally Ramachandran, former chief V M Sudheeran and Lok Sabha member K Muraleedharan—who strongly objected to the idea of joining hands with the main political rival. With former CM Oommen Chandy and leaders of ally IUML quickly standing up in support of Chennithala and the joint protest idea, the standoff escalated.

The rift, a manifestation of ego battles within the party, doesn’t augur well for the Congress when it is preparing for the coming local body elections and Assembly polls thereafter. What is interesting here is while the ‘I’ and ‘A’ factions, the traditional rivals, are on one side in this battle with both Chennithala and Chandy singing the same tune, the leaders who have always stayed away from factional rivalry—Ramachandran and Sudheeran—are on the other. And this could be a new worry for the leadership. While a truce seems to have been reached with Chennithala acknowledging that Ramachandran has the final say with regard to party matters in Kerala, it is unlikely to hold. The Congress national leadership will do well to intervene and drive some sense into party leaders in Kerala before a new faction takes shape.