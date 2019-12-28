Home Opinions Editorials

Managing waste in TN’s capital

A disturbing image of two cows rummaging for food atop a large mound of unsegregated garbage full of plastic waste in a Chennai dump yard has done the rounds in the media.

Published: 28th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

A disturbing image of two cows rummaging for food atop a large mound of unsegregated garbage full of plastic waste in a Chennai dump yard has done the rounds in the media. The civic management in the city has been disastrous with overflowing bins on the streets, medical waste on the backyards of government hospitals and children working in dangerous conditions as they separate waste in dump yards.

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s recent plan to hand over waste management of 16 zones to a Spanish firm, Urbaser SA, can be seen as a move to privatise conservancy operations. Privatisation of waste management is not new to Chennai. In 2000, a deal had been struck with Onyx. Then came Neel Metal Fanalca. But the authorities ended their contracts after there were reports of these firms adding construction debris into the garbage to increase tonnage for payment, apart from other irregularities.

The subsequent private players have also shown inefficiency. While the latest move has drawn criticism, this is the first time civic authorities will make payments to the private firm based on performance and not on the basis of tonnage collected. The corporation has listed 34 performance indicators. The firm will be responsible for collection and transportation of domestic and industrial waste, sweeping the streets and handling the grievances of people. They will be plying electric vehicles that will have separate compartments for dry and wet waste to encourage segregation at source.

The civil authorities, in their endeavour to bring in civic sensibilities, have also come up with a novel idea of engaging children and adolescents by getting them to use a mobile app to send pictures of potholes, illegal banners, overflowing garbage bins and dirty toilets to earns rewards like free metro rides. It remains to be seen whether the common sight of many an area with broken bins, garbage covering most of the road space and stray cattle feeding on that waste strewn all around will become a rarity with these measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp