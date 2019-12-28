Managing waste in TN’s capital

A disturbing image of two cows rummaging for food atop a large mound of unsegregated garbage full of plastic waste in a Chennai dump yard has done the rounds in the media. The civic management in the city has been disastrous with overflowing bins on the streets, medical waste on the backyards of government hospitals and children working in dangerous conditions as they separate waste in dump yards.

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s recent plan to hand over waste management of 16 zones to a Spanish firm, Urbaser SA, can be seen as a move to privatise conservancy operations. Privatisation of waste management is not new to Chennai. In 2000, a deal had been struck with Onyx. Then came Neel Metal Fanalca. But the authorities ended their contracts after there were reports of these firms adding construction debris into the garbage to increase tonnage for payment, apart from other irregularities.

The subsequent private players have also shown inefficiency. While the latest move has drawn criticism, this is the first time civic authorities will make payments to the private firm based on performance and not on the basis of tonnage collected. The corporation has listed 34 performance indicators. The firm will be responsible for collection and transportation of domestic and industrial waste, sweeping the streets and handling the grievances of people. They will be plying electric vehicles that will have separate compartments for dry and wet waste to encourage segregation at source.

The civil authorities, in their endeavour to bring in civic sensibilities, have also come up with a novel idea of engaging children and adolescents by getting them to use a mobile app to send pictures of potholes, illegal banners, overflowing garbage bins and dirty toilets to earns rewards like free metro rides. It remains to be seen whether the common sight of many an area with broken bins, garbage covering most of the road space and stray cattle feeding on that waste strewn all around will become a rarity with these measures.