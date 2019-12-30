Home Opinions Editorials

Time to end ugly spat in West Bengal

As for Mamata, she needs to understand that needless confrontation serves no purpose.

Published: 30th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

The thumb rule for governors is they are the Centre’s eyes and ears but not big newsmakers. In their titular role as the representative of the President, they are expected to discharge their duties quietly and unobtrusively. But West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar can’t seem to resist the urge to hit the headlines daily, while CM Mamata Banerjee is a habitual rabble rouser. No wonder their unseemly standoff even on petty matters like denying the governor access to the state Assembly through a side gate has made the situation explosive.

Hardly a day passes without Dhankhar complaining about slights like seating arrangements or the orchestrated protests when he visits campuses. He has also criticised the deteriorating law and order in Bengal as Mamata is one of the faces of the ongoing Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, too, has had frequent run-ins with CM Narayanasamy, but they are rooted in issues of governance and probity. And as L-G of a Union Territory, she has special powers unlike state governors.

Dhankhar should realise that his brief is not to supplant the state BJP president. Perhaps if he nuances his observations, there would be better reciprocation. He could take a leaf out of Ram Nath Kovind’s book. As Bihar governor, Kovind had functional harmony with CM Nitish Kumar when the latter was on the other side of the NDA. When Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami was shaky, newly appointed Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, too, appeared activist before he settled down to his Constitution-mandated role.

As for Mamata, she needs to understand that needless confrontation serves no purpose. Dhankhar may be a political lightweight, but his gubernatorial position does command respect. Her bad behaviour is a sad reflection of her selective commitment to democracy. Following her lead, the state’s education minister has refused to meet Dhankhar in person to discuss the state of affairs in universities. It’s unacceptable for people in high places to set examples of what can only be called political hooliganism. One hopes better sense would prevail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp