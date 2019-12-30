Time to end ugly spat in West Bengal

The thumb rule for governors is they are the Centre’s eyes and ears but not big newsmakers. In their titular role as the representative of the President, they are expected to discharge their duties quietly and unobtrusively. But West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar can’t seem to resist the urge to hit the headlines daily, while CM Mamata Banerjee is a habitual rabble rouser. No wonder their unseemly standoff even on petty matters like denying the governor access to the state Assembly through a side gate has made the situation explosive.

Hardly a day passes without Dhankhar complaining about slights like seating arrangements or the orchestrated protests when he visits campuses. He has also criticised the deteriorating law and order in Bengal as Mamata is one of the faces of the ongoing Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, too, has had frequent run-ins with CM Narayanasamy, but they are rooted in issues of governance and probity. And as L-G of a Union Territory, she has special powers unlike state governors.

Dhankhar should realise that his brief is not to supplant the state BJP president. Perhaps if he nuances his observations, there would be better reciprocation. He could take a leaf out of Ram Nath Kovind’s book. As Bihar governor, Kovind had functional harmony with CM Nitish Kumar when the latter was on the other side of the NDA. When Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami was shaky, newly appointed Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, too, appeared activist before he settled down to his Constitution-mandated role.

As for Mamata, she needs to understand that needless confrontation serves no purpose. Dhankhar may be a political lightweight, but his gubernatorial position does command respect. Her bad behaviour is a sad reflection of her selective commitment to democracy. Following her lead, the state’s education minister has refused to meet Dhankhar in person to discuss the state of affairs in universities. It’s unacceptable for people in high places to set examples of what can only be called political hooliganism. One hopes better sense would prevail.