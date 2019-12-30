Top ranking a shot in the arm for EPS

Tamil Nadu’s surprising first rank among big states in the report card for good governance is a shot in the arm for the Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls. The state ranked just ahead of Maharashtra and Karnataka in the report by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and the Centre for Good Governance. Tamil Nadu, which has the largest number of women in the police force, bagged the top spot in the judicial and public security category. It also ranked first in public infrastructure and second in public health. The rankings are partly due to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s Vision 2023 that she released in 2012.

The AIADMK leadership has survived the crisis after her death and has been catching the attention of the Centre in more ways than one.But there is room for improvement as TN has not performed well in the industries and agriculture rankings. The second edition of the Global Investors Meet was termed a grand success with 146 MoUs and investment promises to the tune of `3.4 lakh crore. The new deals should also lead to the generation of 10.5 lakh jobs. The state government’s thrust on electric vehicle manufacturing facility is seen as the jewel in the crown of investments. But how the state ensures the MoUs get materialised remains to be seen. TN should also work on its branding. While people go to Bengaluru and Hyderabad for jobs, there is a hesitation to come to Chennai or Coimbatore because of the conservative tag.

While the opposition has questioned the accuracy of the report and the timing of its release, the rankings show that the government now has a firm grip on administrative affairs. Its alignment with the Centre has come with its own set of perks. In fact, the DMK’s repeated pleas in the Supreme Court to postpone the current local body polls have been seen as an indicator of the opposition party’s reluctance to face the people as these are considered a trailer to the 2021 state elections.