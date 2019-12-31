Home Opinions Editorials

Chilling warning from the capital

2019 has been a remarkable year of extremes for India. As things stand today, northern states are in the grip of one of the coldest seasons.

Published: 31st December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Monday (Photo | Paveen Negi, EPS)

2019 has been a remarkable year of extremes for India. As things stand today, northern states are in the grip of one of the coldest seasons. The national capital Delhi has been colder than hill stations like Shimla and Mussoorie. The dense fog cover just refuses to lift, leaving scores of flights and trains cancelled and diverted. It has probably never been this bad in 100 years.

And it is not just the winter. The country faced one of the harshest summers in decades, while the monsoon season was just dreary. And in the heat of May, India saw one of the deadliest cyclones, Fani, rip through the eastern state of Odisha, something that was unheard of in over a century. Going into the finer details, the year saw the formation of 11 cyclonic systems—which was also a record of sorts. What was alarming was the change in pattern. As the Indian Ocean remained active, the Arabian Sea reported more storms than the Bay of Bengal, which is historically known to generate more such weather events. Despite the prediction of a normal rainy season, over a dozen states faced the havoc of floods as the Southwest monsoon was hyperactive. Again, the forecast for winter said it was going to be warmer than normal but it has been spine-chilling. And it is not finished yet.

To say that climate change is real and happening would be an understatement. And how is it affecting the country? The cold-wave death toll has outnumbered the casualties due to sunstroke in India in the last decade. India Meteorological Department, the country’s premier weather forecaster, has been struggling with accuracy as people suffer, lives are lost, crops are ravaged and economic activity as a whole takes a hit. Delhi, for example, has long been at the mercy of smog, followed by bone-chilling winter, but there has been no real effort to understand why. How long before the Centre takes cognisance of the crisis? There is no simple way out of this: Climate change must find top priority before the crisis spirals out of control. Let 2019 serve as a chilling reminder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi winter Delhi weather Delhi climate Delhi Cold
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp