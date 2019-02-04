Modi, Bhagwat now on same ayodhya page

Amid all the brouhaha over the Interim Budget, what got drowned out was PM Narendra Modi’s success in convincing the Sangh Parivar not to raise the temperature of the Ayodhya Ram temple issue beyond manageable limits. The tone was set by a top saint at the VHP’s just-concluded Dharam Sansad at the Kumbh, urging the gathering not to do anything unconstitutional as the fight for the temple was in its decisive phase.

In the end, contrary to the VHP’s own rhetoric in the past few months, no date was set to begin temple construction. What emerged was a united Parivar agreeing prudence lay in waiting for the outcome of the much delayed title suit in the apex court before exploring legislative options. Gone was the dissonance that had emerged the day TV channels aired Modi’s interview where he ruled out overstepping the judicial process, as RSS deputy general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale underlined that the construction must begin within the current tenure of the NDA government itself.

The change in line was articulated by no less a person than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, sending a message to the hotheads to hold their peace. Though a section of the crowd at the Dharam Sansad created a ruckus, indicating the perils of stoking people’s expectations in a mass movement, it is not difficult for a cadre-based outfit to manage the situation. Another group of saints led by Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati tried to stir the pot in the week leading to the Sansad, ostensibly on behalf of the Congress, with which his affinities lie, saying he would lay the foundation stone of the temple on February 21. That could be another reason why the Parivar softened its tone, as it would not want the movement hijacked by paratroopers like him.

But the biggest success for Modi came from Bhagwat’s assertion that the construction would begin shortly after the BJP gets a fresh mandate at the Centre, assuming the SC verdict would be delivered by then. It implied the Sangh would fully support his re-election bid.

