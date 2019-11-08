Home Opinions Editorials

India’s exit from rcep is fully justified

India has finally taken a call after years of negotiations not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Published: 08th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

India has finally taken a call after years of negotiations not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. The RCEP aims at simplifying trade and giving the 16-member group of mostly Asian nations easier access to each other’s markets. The announcement has serious implications, considering the other 15 nations have gone ahead with operationalising the regional pact. At home, a consensus has emerged with industries, traders and even political parties against India signing up based on fears that an ‘open access’ regime would lead to China dumping cheap goods at the cost of local producers and farmers.

China is understandably angry at being denied access to the world’s third largest economy, and has alleged that India pressed new demands at the last minute. However, India’s claims have been pending for some time and are thoroughly justified. These include demanding an import cap from China, which would have allowed us to raise tariffs in case Chinese imports went beyond an agreed threshold. The RCEP was also not receptive to a free flow of human talent across borders—IT professionals, teachers and medical personnel—which is India’s strength.

The votaries of free trade have a point. Rejecting RCEP has been a lost opportunity for India to lower trade barriers and allow Indian consumers to benefit from competition and more affordable goods and services. The long-term result of protectionism, these critics warn, will be to isolate India further, and leave more space open for a dominant China. However, realpolitik must take into account the prevailing situation and not be a slave of profound theories. India is currently reeling under a crushing slowdown that is killing businesses. An ‘open access’ regime that allows free imports without protecting local interests may prove to be a big hit against our own small industries, dairy farmers and IT start-ups. It is good ‘nationalism’ has prevailed for now; later, when our manufacturing becomes stronger, we always have the option of joining up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp