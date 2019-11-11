Home Opinions Editorials

As moody’s weighs in on economy...

The lack of demand has seen corporate balance sheets weakening and shadow bankers falling by the wayside.

Published: 11th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

The big economic news in the week gone by is global rating agency Moody’s changing India’s sovereign rating outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’. The change in stance by an agency that just two years ago had raised India’s sovereign rating from near junk to two notches above junk should be a pointer to the powers that be that something is rotten in our economy.

But the reaction so far has been a defensive statement on how the Centre has “undertaken a series of financial and other reforms…”. It is obvious that ratings agencies and experts have taken the steps undertaken by the government into account while pronouncing their negative opinions. It is also obvious these worthies do not consider the recapitalisation of banks, relief for the automobile and realty sectors or the slashing of corporate taxes to be cause enough for celebration.

ALSO READ: In a major blow to Modi government, Moody's cuts India's credit rating outlook to negative

It is nobody’s case that these reforms are not welcome. They will yield results eventually, but the main disease that besets our economy—lack of jobs and demand—does not seem to have been addressed yet. Many economists believe demonetisation hit the informal and rural sectors badly.

The sectors have not been able to recover since then, creating a black hole where there was once a healthy demand for goods and services that kept India’s growth engine running. The lack of demand has seen corporate balance sheets weakening and shadow bankers falling by the wayside.

Moody’s itself has said the negative outlook “partly reflected government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness”.  Let us take the case of the recent relief measures for the realty sector—a fund with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore created to cover the funding gap for unfinished housing projects.

ALSO READ: India among fastest-growing major economies: Centre on Moody's negative ratings

It is estimated that this would cover about 6% of the funds actually needed for the 1,600-odd halted projects for which the money is intended. Even more worrying is the question in the minds of policymakers: Once these projects are completed, will there be enough demand for the stock of houses that would be put on the market?

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moody’s Economy economic slowdown economic growth
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp