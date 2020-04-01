STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A silent crisis lurks beneath

The coronavirus pandemic has strained healthcare systems across the world, exposing their inadequacies and flaws.

Published: 01st April 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has strained healthcare systems across the world, exposing their inadequacies and flaws. Another silent pandemic lurks beneath the current crisis, pushed to the backburner once again. If at one level, frontline workers are exposed to the stress of long hours, death and their own mortality, those under isolation or home quarantine silently struggle with loneliness, depression and paranoia at another. Worse off are those who fear the economic uncertainty that the lockdowns across the world have created. Days into the 21-day lockdown in India, several state and central resources have opened up to offer psychological support to those in need.

Most states are also providing patients with psychiatric support as they are treated. However, doctors, nurses, sanitary workers and police officers—everyone at the highest risk of contracting the virus while working under severe stress—appear to be left out of the loop. Similarly, the economic and physical uncertainty of migrant workers, daily labourers and farmers have been overlooked. The WHO in its guidelines on mental health during the pandemic has said that such crises leave people vulnerable to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Tamil Nadu has some experience of dealing with PTSD in the context of disasters—both the 2004 tsunami and the 2018 Gaja cyclone took a psychological toll. But to address the effects of a global crisis, India needs adequate resources.

Unfortunately, if our healthcare remains underfunded, mental health receives a mere fraction. There simply aren’t enough psychiatrists, psychologists, community workers, etc., for those already living with mental health issues. It is unlikely that everyone will be able to receive the support required at this time. Hopefully, this crisis will force the Centre to allocate sufficient resources both to public healthcare as well as mental healthcare. In the short-term, state and Central governments can mitigate large-scale distress through economic support extended unconditionally in a humane and timely manner to those most vulnerable.

