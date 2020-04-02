Delaying Olympics by a year is right call

Now that the new dates for the rescheduled Tokyo Games are out (July 23- August 8, 2021), let’s get one thing out of the way. The International Olympic Committee and the local organisers have got it spot on. They have given athletes, the international federations and the other stakeholders 478 days to put new plans and processes into place. Postponing the Olympics by just a couple of months would not have solved anything as the virus shows no signs of slowing down; there could easily have been a scenario of the IOC needing to push back the dates again.

Athletes would have still been forced to train while risking their lives and international federations would have been left scratching their heads as to how and where to stage the qualifying events. Further, there was no question of moving it back by a couple of months because Canada and Australia had already ruled out sending their athletes to Tokyo this year. As the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra said on Monday, the nature of the rescheduling will ensure a level playing field.

One of the main reasons why athletes had urged the IOC to postpone the event was that sportspersons from several countries were not able to go outside and train. This time allows them to rest while the pandemic rages, they can now also plan their mental and physical conditioning properly after the threat recedes. Athletes are creatures of habit and they cannot jump straight back into the saddle without first working up their fitness gradually. This one-year postponement ensures they can follow a set programme, listen to conditioning experts and plan their exposure trips accordingly.

It was not just the athletes. The IOC also had to take the plight of international federations into consideration. With 47% of the athletes yet to punch a ticket to the Olympics, there is now a proper gap for them to ensure all remaining qualifying events get completed. There is no need to hurry. It’s why most of the international federations have supported this decision.