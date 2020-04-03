Taking care of pregnant women during COVID-19 pandemic

A photograph of a proud mother with her newborn twins in Raipur, whom she has named COVID and Corona, certainly brought some smiles amid this dreaded disease that has laid siege to humanity worldwide. But it has also brought to mind the plight of pregnant women, as the healthcare system has almost completely shifted its attention to patients afflicted with COVID-19. The most vulnerable section of the population, apart from senior citizens, is expectant mothers.

An estimated 1.5 lakh women are expected to deliver during the next two months, according to the Tamil Nadu Public Health Department-run PICME (Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation). It is estimated that over 11,000 expectant mothers are in the high-risk category. As a first step to ensure social distancing, PICME has asked nurses to schedule regular home visits so that pregnant women do not need to come to hospitals often.

Most scans have been scheduled for afternoons to avoid proximity with flu patients. A normal delivery is also being encouraged to avoid too many days in the hospital, which will be the case with a C-section. But with most nurses and doctors overworked with the flood of COVID-19 cases, even regular visits and afternoon scan schedules are not being strictly adhered to, resulting in longer wait times at hospitals.

There is not enough evidence that women may contract the virus when they are pregnant. Research also suggests that it may not be transmitted either during childbirth or breastfeeding. But the research is still in the nascent stage. Added to this, there are concerns about maternity wards being equipped with enough beds, staff and medical supplies.

There is also the problem of these women maintaining a healthy physical exercise regimen despite the lockdown. To address these concerns, the government should allocate adequate healthcare resources. The health machinery will need to focus on the emotional and physical well-being of pregnant women, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds who have limited access to any form of distraction, stuck as they are in the lockdown logjam.