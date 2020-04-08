The virus knows no religion

About a week has gone by since Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urged those who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi to come forward and get tested. Tamil Nadu was among the states to have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the event.

According to figures listed in the state health department’s April 7 bulletin, 637 out of the 690 cases in Tamil Nadu have been linked to the event. This has been the situation in other states as well. While the actions of the Jamaat leadership, in going ahead with the event amid an outbreak, have been rightly condemned, the reporting of the large cluster of cases has lent itself to communalisation of the pandemic. While those who refuse to heed states’ calls to come forward for testing ought to be pulled up, efforts also need to be undertaken to reach out to the community and build trust. Meanwhile, TN is among the states that needs to assess the impact of waiting over a week since its first cluster-related case emerged before raising a public alert.

However, the state has since done well to have worked with Muslims, through community leaders. According to the health department, the community immediately responded to the CM’s call and over a thousand participants were traced and isolated in just two days. One week later, that figure stands at 1,431. Nonetheless, some continue to communalise the issue and stigmatise members of the community, alleging that they have wilfully spread the disease or have refused to get tested. To nip this in the bud, the Tamil Nadu CM has repeatedly stressed that the issue should not be made communal.

Further, the health secretary has urged people to remember that the disease knows no religion and that no one would wilfully bring this upon themselves. The briefings no longer refer to the cluster as related to the Delhi conference, instead referring to it as a ‘single source event’. This change has been made in the government’s daily bulletins as well. These are welcome efforts in trying times and ought to be replicated in other states and by the Centre as well.