Transparency key in coronavirus battle

Setting off the blocks early and taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Odisha had become a shining example of how to prepare for a pandemic. The steps like declaring the virus a disaster, implementing mandatory registration of all those who returned from abroad and imposing a complete lockdown before the 21-day national lockdown has held it in good stead. The number of cases in Odisha at 42 is still vastly lower than most states. Yet, as the graph suddenly indicates a rise, the government appears to be slipping. Desperation seems to be creeping in, and as is the case with the government system, information dissemination has become the first casualty.

The government is beginning to hide more than it reveals, which is not only causing panic and confusion among the public but also threatening to throw its containment efforts out of gear. The state health department charged with the responsibility of reporting case developments on a daily basis has, with its haphazard disclosure, made a mess of things. For instance, the Satya Nagar locality of capital Bhubaneswar was on Wednesday suddenly sealed. The department then in the evening came up with a spatial distribution map showing four positive cases in the locality.

The cases apparently had been confirmed three days ago. Transparency in information dissemination is among the most important factors in this battle. It not only creates a self-aware citizenry but also helps the government earn the trust of people so that they heed its advice. It also gives out the message that the government is in control. Sadly, as pressure mounts, the government seems to be giving in and doing what it does best, choking information. The daily press conferences by different officials have turned into the announcement and sermon-filled sessions without any provision for taking questions and clarifying issues. The credibility of communication lies in sharing information transparently and not issuing diktats. A course correction is needed.