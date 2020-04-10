STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala COVID-19 cases down, but can’t relax yet

It’s a sign that the measures taken by the state, coupled with the complete lockdown imposed in the nation, have started yielding results.

Published: 10th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation Health Enforcement Squad seizing a vehicle containing frozen fish to check for any stale fish near Industrial Estate near West Hill in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

There’s a slow but steady decline in the number of active COVID-19 patients and those under observation in Kerala. It’s a sign that the measures taken by the state, coupled with the complete lockdown imposed in the nation, have started yielding results. But it’s not a sign for the state to relax or pat its own back for how it handled the epidemic. Not when there is a huge spike in cases in many parts of India. That is why it is essential to say Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac may have jumped the gun when he, earlier this week, tweeted applauding his government’s efforts in containing the virus.

He said Kerala, which once had the dubious distinction of having the highest number of active COVID cases, has moved to the eighth position nationwide and it’s testimony to the state’s “medical and social strategy of containment and vibrant public health system”. Kerala has indeed done creditably well so far—waking up early to the threat and quickly putting in place measures to deal with the contagion after reporting India’s first cases. But the minister must realise this is not a race. While Kerala is reporting fewer fresh cases than it used to, the reality is its total count is still rising.

That it has moved down the list has to do with the fact that others are reporting a higher number of cases. That’s no reason to celebrate. But logic doesn’t seem to be the finance minister’s strong point. In February, he hurriedly declared through a tweet that “Kerala has won (its) battle with Coronavirus” though the rest of India was yet to report a case. While he was referring to the recovery of the first three patients in the state, the truth is Kerala has had 354 more cases since then. 

The state may have managed to bring down the numbers and limit the epidemic to known clusters, but the fight is far from over. It will have a bigger challenge to deal with when the lockdown is relaxed. Even otherwise, it has to remain extremely alert to deal with any potential threat to its efforts. The time for celebration will come but the road ahead is long and tough.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Kerala Lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp