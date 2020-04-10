Kerala COVID-19 cases down, but can’t relax yet

There’s a slow but steady decline in the number of active COVID-19 patients and those under observation in Kerala. It’s a sign that the measures taken by the state, coupled with the complete lockdown imposed in the nation, have started yielding results. But it’s not a sign for the state to relax or pat its own back for how it handled the epidemic. Not when there is a huge spike in cases in many parts of India. That is why it is essential to say Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac may have jumped the gun when he, earlier this week, tweeted applauding his government’s efforts in containing the virus.

He said Kerala, which once had the dubious distinction of having the highest number of active COVID cases, has moved to the eighth position nationwide and it’s testimony to the state’s “medical and social strategy of containment and vibrant public health system”. Kerala has indeed done creditably well so far—waking up early to the threat and quickly putting in place measures to deal with the contagion after reporting India’s first cases. But the minister must realise this is not a race. While Kerala is reporting fewer fresh cases than it used to, the reality is its total count is still rising.

That it has moved down the list has to do with the fact that others are reporting a higher number of cases. That’s no reason to celebrate. But logic doesn’t seem to be the finance minister’s strong point. In February, he hurriedly declared through a tweet that “Kerala has won (its) battle with Coronavirus” though the rest of India was yet to report a case. While he was referring to the recovery of the first three patients in the state, the truth is Kerala has had 354 more cases since then.

The state may have managed to bring down the numbers and limit the epidemic to known clusters, but the fight is far from over. It will have a bigger challenge to deal with when the lockdown is relaxed. Even otherwise, it has to remain extremely alert to deal with any potential threat to its efforts. The time for celebration will come but the road ahead is long and tough.