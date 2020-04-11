STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh’s rapid response

The state government, disappointed with the SEC’s decision, initially gave the impression of not realising the gravity of the situation.

Published: 11th April 2020

A drone spraying disinfectants at COVID-19 special hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Andhra Pradesh a month ago. At the time, the state was focused on local elections that were to be held in a phased manner from March 21 to 29. A few days thereafter, the State Election Commissioner deferred the elections for six weeks, citing the pandemic, but ended up inviting the wrath of the ruling YSRC. In hindsight, he did make the right call though he exceeded his brief when he sought to enforce the model code too for six weeks. The number of positive cases has since increased to 381, with six having lost their lives.

The state government, disappointed with the SEC’s decision, initially gave the impression of not realising the gravity of the situation. But to its credit, it has rallied the troops—doctors, ground-level staff and lakhs of volunteers—to survey every house and map the health of the entire population. The bureaucracy and police department have been galvanised into action to enforce the lockdown, ensure smooth supply of essential commodities and quarantine foreign or Delhi returnees.

A majority of the positive cases recorded thus far are linked to the 1,000-odd Delhi returnees. All of them have been quarantined. Migrant workers numbering over 33,800 have also been provided accommodation and food in 393 relief centres. This response, in contrast to the usual government functioning, is nothing short of a metamorphosis. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s brainchild—recruitment of volunteers from village to wards—has come in handy as they proved crucial in door delivery of pensions, and Rs 1,000 financial aid and ration to the poor at this critical juncture.

Ramping up tests is the immediate challenge that the government faces. The Medtech Zone in Vizag is manufacturing rapid testing kits at a fast clip. Despite all this, we cannot let the guard down as community transmission remains a concern. Limited for now, it could spiral out of control if people come out into the open in large numbers once the lockdown is relaxed.

