Testing remains key in battle against Corona

In the largest single-day spike, 896 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported across India on Friday, taking the total number over 6,700. Though the numbers are, indeed, alarming, the fact remains that India is testing far fewer number of people compared to other nations. There is a lurking danger that many more people could have slipped through the cracks and are spreading the infection quietly.

According to data crunched by aggregator Worldometer, India tests just 0.04% of its population. By comparison, Spain and Italy test a massive 18.3% and 15.8% of their respective populations. Germany and the UK have tested around 8%. Though India has far fewer cases compared to these countries, extending the current lockdown without increasing testing would be meaningless, opine experts. Add to this the lack of cooperation from several patients, with some fearing the stigma of being associated with the disease.

The only way to make the lockdown work is to increase testing aggressively. In a bid to realise that effort, the Supreme Court a few days ago ordered to make testing free, even in private centres. Private labs currently charge Rs 4,500 per test. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who heads one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies, says the court’s decision will have a negative impact on testing. “Humanitarian in intent but impractical to implement—I fear testing will plummet,” she tweeted. She and many others in the sector have appealed to the government to support private companies by reimbursing the testing cost. Considering that testing remains the fundamental problem in the battle against Covid-19, corporate India must come forward to boost measures in this regard.

In this time of suffering, the best CSR effort would be for every company to sponsor testing for their employees who cannot afford it; for actors, eminent personalities, and philanthropists to support testing of those in the unorganised sectors; and for governments to actively mobilise private initiative in this regard.