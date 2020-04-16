STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Partial opening up welcome, needed for economic survival

There are large swathes of India that have not been seriously affected by the coronavirus.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers arriving by a boat carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patna

Farmers arriving by a boat carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

The massing of migrant workers outside Mumbai’s Bandra railway station was a repeat of what we saw in Delhi’s bus stands some days ago. Given to understand that trains will run once the curfew ended on April 14, a large number of daily-wage workers, out of jobs and food, had collected at the railway station to begin their journey home. When they realised no trains were running, they poured out into the streets in a show of despair. Though the Maharashtra and Delhi governments are claiming migrant labourers in the cities are being looked after, reports from the ground indicate otherwise. In times of complete uncertainty, it is natural that out-of-town folk desperately seek out their homes.

Given the collapsing livelihood of the poor, the partial reopening of the economy announced from April 20 onwards has not come a day too soon. While the prime minister on Tuesday sounded harsh about the extension of curfew, the Wednesday notification allowing phase-wise opening up is a pragmatic move to crank up the wheels of a frozen economy. Keeping a tight grip on the hot spots, the notification allows the opening up of rural mandis, harvesting, milk and other farm activities, as well as transportation to get the produce to the markets. Inter-state buses, construction and companies working on digital platforms can also now start work.

There are large swathes of India that have not been seriously affected by the coronavirus. Government figures show many districts are lucky enough not to have a single case of infection. These areas can be ring-fenced and the local economy allowed to function without people allowed to come in from outside these zones. The government must also ensure that its phase-wise opening up is efficiently implemented. Without savings and resources, the lasting power of those at the bottom of the pyramid is low. For their survival, and for the survival of small farms and businesses, it is about time things got going. The PM’s earthy quote of ‘Jaan Hai, to Jahaan hai’ must now be extended to economic survival as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp