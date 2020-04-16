Partial opening up welcome, needed for economic survival

The massing of migrant workers outside Mumbai’s Bandra railway station was a repeat of what we saw in Delhi’s bus stands some days ago. Given to understand that trains will run once the curfew ended on April 14, a large number of daily-wage workers, out of jobs and food, had collected at the railway station to begin their journey home. When they realised no trains were running, they poured out into the streets in a show of despair. Though the Maharashtra and Delhi governments are claiming migrant labourers in the cities are being looked after, reports from the ground indicate otherwise. In times of complete uncertainty, it is natural that out-of-town folk desperately seek out their homes.

Given the collapsing livelihood of the poor, the partial reopening of the economy announced from April 20 onwards has not come a day too soon. While the prime minister on Tuesday sounded harsh about the extension of curfew, the Wednesday notification allowing phase-wise opening up is a pragmatic move to crank up the wheels of a frozen economy. Keeping a tight grip on the hot spots, the notification allows the opening up of rural mandis, harvesting, milk and other farm activities, as well as transportation to get the produce to the markets. Inter-state buses, construction and companies working on digital platforms can also now start work.

There are large swathes of India that have not been seriously affected by the coronavirus. Government figures show many districts are lucky enough not to have a single case of infection. These areas can be ring-fenced and the local economy allowed to function without people allowed to come in from outside these zones. The government must also ensure that its phase-wise opening up is efficiently implemented. Without savings and resources, the lasting power of those at the bottom of the pyramid is low. For their survival, and for the survival of small farms and businesses, it is about time things got going. The PM’s earthy quote of ‘Jaan Hai, to Jahaan hai’ must now be extended to economic survival as well.