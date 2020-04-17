Data scam? Only probe can clear doubts

Amid its ongoing fight against COVID-19, the Kerala government stands accused of compromising the privacy of its citizens after it used a tool provided by a US tech firm to collect details of those under observation for the pandemic. It was state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who first raised the allegation, saying the CPM-led government entered into a deal with Sprinklr, an American company run by an NRI from Kerala, without following due procedures for handling COVID-19 data.

Calling it the biggest data scam of Kerala, the Congress leader asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to come clean on his role in awarding the contract to the company, which he said was under investigation for a data fraud in the US. With the BJP too jumping in and demanding an investigation, the government has a lot of explaining to do. According to the CM, the company is only helping the state manage data and has not been paid a penny. After the allegations were raised, the state IT department clarified that clauses pertaining to privacy and non-misuse have been included in the contract. Following the furore, the government even decided to not upload data directly to Sprinklr’s website. Instead, panchayat secretaries were told to upload data only to the government website. But these explanations and actions haven’t been able to satisfy the opposition.

So the political slugfest will continue. Besides, the CM’s defensive reasoning that Sprinklr is a reputed company, proficient in codification and analysis of data, and is run by a Keralite, raises more questions than it answers. It’s a matter of sensitive data involving people of the state, and the fact that a foreign company was allowed to handle it at the sole discretion of some people in the government is shocking enough. The government may have indeed taken the right decision, but that doesn’t mean it can brush away suspicions about the deal, especially due to how the firm was roped in. If a probe is what will satisfy the opposition parties and the people, the government doesn’t have any option but to launch one immediately.