STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Data scam? Only probe can clear doubts

According to the CM, the company is only helping the state manage data and has not been paid a penny.

Published: 17th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Amid its ongoing fight against COVID-19, the Kerala government stands accused of compromising the privacy of its citizens after it used a tool provided by a US tech firm to collect details of those under observation for the pandemic. It was state opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who first raised the allegation, saying the CPM-led government entered into a deal with Sprinklr, an American company run by an NRI from Kerala, without following due procedures for handling COVID-19 data.

Calling it the biggest data scam of Kerala, the Congress leader asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to come clean on his role in awarding the contract to the company, which he said was under investigation for a data fraud in the US. With the BJP too jumping in and demanding an investigation, the government has a lot of explaining to do. According to the CM, the company is only helping the state manage data and has not been paid a penny. After the allegations were raised, the state IT department clarified that clauses pertaining to privacy and non-misuse have been included in the contract. Following the furore, the government even decided to not upload data directly to Sprinklr’s website. Instead, panchayat secretaries were told to upload data only to the government website. But these explanations and actions haven’t been able to satisfy the opposition.

So the political slugfest will continue. Besides, the CM’s defensive reasoning that Sprinklr is a reputed company, proficient in codification and analysis of data, and is run by a Keralite, raises more questions than it answers. It’s a matter of sensitive data involving people of the state, and the fact that a foreign company was allowed to handle it at the sole discretion of some people in the government is shocking enough. The government may have indeed taken the right decision, but that doesn’t mean it can brush away suspicions about the deal, especially due to how the firm was roped in. If a probe is what will satisfy the opposition parties and the people, the government doesn’t have any option but to launch one immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala Data Scam
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp