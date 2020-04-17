Using technology to take on the Coronavirus

The Greater Chennai Corporation is using technology in its COVID-19 management plan in addition to deploying foot soldiers and installing helplines. It has unveiled an app, ‘GCC - Corona Monitoring’, to geo-tag people with coronavirus symptoms in the city. Those with conditions like dry cough or breathlessness will need to upload a photo of their house to help the corporation fast-track the contact, test and treatment mechanism. The app has been updated and the map in it now has the containment zones—areas where COVID cases have been detected.

But not leaving everything to technology, on April 5, the corporation kickstarted an onerous three-month project of door-to-door inspections. It has divided the city into zones comprising 75-100 houses each and deployed around 16,000 workers to survey the 10 lakh-odd homes to identify infected persons. The workers have been instructed to guide people if they are found to have regular cough and cold, and direct them to government hospitals if they have severe symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The survey also involves identifying people with hypertension, diabetes, chronic illness and those above 60 years, as well as pregnant women. The GCC decided to implement the measures after Chennai was found to be one of the hotspot districts in Tamil Nadu. But this comes with a twofold problem: First, the corporation workers will be going around the city, making themselves vulnerable to infection, though they will be provided with protective gear like masks and gloves.

Second, citizens might be wary of letting outsiders come and check their houses. Here is where the app might help. But can the corporation rely on the tech-savviness of the population? A quick audit of mobile penetration, literacy levels and per capita income of people can help. The corporation can then intensify door-to-door screening in places where the app has poor penetration. This two-pronged strategy may be tested for a few days. After all, various trials and tests are the need of the hour, given the magnitude of the problem and how little we know about it.