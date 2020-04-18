STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

COVID-19: Diagnostics a priority for ‘Make in India’

The testing process may be rapid, but the kits have been ridiculously slow to arrive.

Published: 18th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A medical staff wearing saftey kit walks at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

The testing process may be rapid, but the kits have been ridiculously slow to arrive. States like Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are ready to move to mass testing but have not been successful in procuring the required number of test kits. TN, for instance, wanted 4 lakh kits to begin mass testing. The first batch of 50,000 kits was expected to arrive by April 9.

More than a week later, it got less than half—just 24,000. According to a senior bureaucrat, though the state had placed an order from China much before the US, kits meant for it were allegedly diverted as the death rate in the US had reached alarming levels. The WHO’s executive director Dr Mike Ryan said India had not filed a complaint with the global body against America for jumping the queue. In the case of Chhattisgarh, unethical business practices put more lives at danger. The state’s Health Minister T S Singh Deo told the media they had floated tenders for 75,000 rapid test kits on April 12, but had to drop it later due to predatory pricing concerns.

Interestingly, none of the central or global bodies have been able to solve the issue. WHO made it clear it cannot do much to resolve the global shortage in testing kits. In India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also been unable to meet the demand. As not even 10% of the 45 lakh-odd kits ordered from China have arrived yet, many states have reached out to local private manufacturers. The ICMR has been slow in granting approvals to private companies. Initially, just two firms got approval, which was then extended to a few more. Here again, the hurdles are aplenty. Most of the raw materials needed have to come from abroad. Slowly but steadily, India is making progress in making its own kits.

With millions of poor people at risk in the country, and the international supply chain working against us, governments must consider diagnostics as a priority ‘Make in India’ sector. Given the right push, Indian test kits could replace Chinese ones in the global market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp