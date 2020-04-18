Saving micro and small businesses hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

One of the heaviest burdens due to the pandemic lockdown has fallen on the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The sector, whose leaders expressed fears that they would be unable to pay wage bills and rents this month, is trying to see light at the end of the tunnel in the exemptions from lockdown for factories announced earlier this week.

Most CEOs from the sector fear that though some of them will theoretically be allowed to reopen for business, the stringent conditions that have to be met—workers hostels, sanitisation and medical screening costs—may mean many, if not most, micro and small players would find it almost impossible to start operations anytime soon. That many of them are within city limits such as in Mumbai or Surat will mean they will have to wait till May to restart. Millions of daily-wage earners who work for this sector will continue to remain in limbo. Medium-scale businesses, especially those in industrial estates feeding larger industries, will find it easier to tackle the new rules and extra costs as they are financially better off and may be helped by their larger business partners for whom they manufacture.

Struggling to live through a prolonged slowdown in demand, a rising debt trap and increasing costs, the MSME sector, which accounts for about 30% of the country’s GDP and half of its exports, was hoping for a financial package. The sector has been promised liquidity through various schemes, including RBI’s decision on Friday to go in for a targeted long-term repo operation of Rs 50,000 crore that will make available funds to NBFCs and micro-finance companies, which normally lend to this sector.

While these schemes will help the small firms tide over with working capital loans, it would also add to their indebtedness and long-term viability. A scheme similar to that announced by the US, which promises direct federal government support to small businesses to pay their wage roll and fixed costs for the next few months, is something the government should consider to save the sector and the jobs of millions employed by it.