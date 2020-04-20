STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Holding China to account for its lax COVID-19 response

The dragon might have escaped global scrutiny so far but cannot duck it for too long.

Published: 20th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A worker in protective clothing waits to guide passengers from Wuhan to board buses after they arrive on a high speed train in Beijing on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Photo | AP)

China last week raised the novel coronavirus toll in Wuhan by 50% amid outrage over its under-reporting of the scale of the outbreak. People who died like flies at home in Wuhan were not factored in earlier, it sought to explain, as calls from global leaders like British foreign secretary Dominic Raab to make it accountable grew louder.

India though is understandably silent. US President Donald Trump rubbished the new data, suggesting the actual toll could be closer to what his nation now experiences, certainly in five figures, not four. China’s data rigging robbed other nations of the lead time they would have otherwise had to prepare themselves for the pandemic. And the WHO chose to go with China and tamp down fears in the initial weeks, advocating free movement of people and criticising initial travel curbs by various countries, causing the export of the deadly virus in the process.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s China leaning gave Trump the handle to suspend funding and make him a scapegoat of the messy fallout at home, where his re-election is no longer a done deal. The US contributes about $150 million to the WHO—one-fifth of the total annual pool—while China offers $30 million. While Trump’s timing was appalling, his grouse at having no leverage despite maximum funding cannot be glossed over.

Peter Piot, the co-discoverer of Ebola, learnt how to deal with the communist regime the hard way, when his report on its possible under-reporting of HIV/AIDS cases in China in 2002, in his capacity as UNAids head, drew the attention of the then UN chief Kofi Annan. Piot claims Annan asked him to remember nobody has ever won against China. Piot finally offered a public apology for the report. The anecdote, while indicating Beijing’s diplomatic muscle, shows why the UN Security Council is yet to debate the pandemic.

The dragon might have escaped global scrutiny so far but cannot duck it for too long. When the dust settles, it will be called to book for the preventable deaths and economic paralysis wrought by it across geographies. A class action suit at The Hague is just a starting point.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID donald trump
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Krishna
    Class action? It's time for Neurengberg 2.0
    17 hours ago reply

  • Raveendranath MN
    the glaring example is how China propped up Tedros during his election to WHO despite his very bad antecedents which is clear testament to how he hushed up Ethiopia's worst ever cholera outbreak and labelled it as 'watery diarrhea while he was helath minister there.
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp