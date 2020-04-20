Holding China to account for its lax COVID-19 response

China last week raised the novel coronavirus toll in Wuhan by 50% amid outrage over its under-reporting of the scale of the outbreak. People who died like flies at home in Wuhan were not factored in earlier, it sought to explain, as calls from global leaders like British foreign secretary Dominic Raab to make it accountable grew louder.

India though is understandably silent. US President Donald Trump rubbished the new data, suggesting the actual toll could be closer to what his nation now experiences, certainly in five figures, not four. China’s data rigging robbed other nations of the lead time they would have otherwise had to prepare themselves for the pandemic. And the WHO chose to go with China and tamp down fears in the initial weeks, advocating free movement of people and criticising initial travel curbs by various countries, causing the export of the deadly virus in the process.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s China leaning gave Trump the handle to suspend funding and make him a scapegoat of the messy fallout at home, where his re-election is no longer a done deal. The US contributes about $150 million to the WHO—one-fifth of the total annual pool—while China offers $30 million. While Trump’s timing was appalling, his grouse at having no leverage despite maximum funding cannot be glossed over.

Peter Piot, the co-discoverer of Ebola, learnt how to deal with the communist regime the hard way, when his report on its possible under-reporting of HIV/AIDS cases in China in 2002, in his capacity as UNAids head, drew the attention of the then UN chief Kofi Annan. Piot claims Annan asked him to remember nobody has ever won against China. Piot finally offered a public apology for the report. The anecdote, while indicating Beijing’s diplomatic muscle, shows why the UN Security Council is yet to debate the pandemic.

The dragon might have escaped global scrutiny so far but cannot duck it for too long. When the dust settles, it will be called to book for the preventable deaths and economic paralysis wrought by it across geographies. A class action suit at The Hague is just a starting point.