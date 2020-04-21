STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

China restrictions a good start, but more might be needed

While governments recognise the need for foreign investment, they are equally duty-bound to lower interest rates to bring some order in markets that are wildly gyrating.

Published: 21st April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

Last week, India tightened FDI norms for all seven countries sharing a border with it, including China, whose cumulative investment exceeded $8 billion. Unarguably, our northern neighbour’s capital inflows are far higher than the total investments by the other six nations. India’s economic diplomacy cannily comes days after news emerged that the People’s Bank of China raised its stake in bluechip HDFC to over 1%. Still, it doesn’t mean that the Indian government has gone cold turkey. For, several countries like Japan, New Zealand, Australia and even European nations including Spain and Germany have all placed similar restrictions to thwart any opportunistic takeover bids by the People’s Republic of late.

That said, India’s decision makes for a great start rather than a complete job. While mainland FDI amounts to $2.34 billion, less than 1% of inflows since 2000, much of the money flow from Chinese foreign institutional or portfolio investors (FIIs/FPIs) will continue unhindered as no screening restrictions are being imposed unlike on FDI. Chinese investors have the wind at their backs to buy listed assets from stock exchanges within the ceiling of 10%. If the idea is to gain domestic economic sovereignty, India should fix this unevenness to avoid FDI limitations proving to be a banana skin for the government.But just like a bad workman blaming his tools, China on Monday protested that our restrictions violate WTO norms and don’t conform to the consensus of G20 leaders to keep markets open.

While governments recognise the need for foreign investment, they are equally duty-bound to lower interest rates to bring some order in markets that are wildly gyrating. With blue chips falling off their record highs, opportunistic takeover attempts by overseas investors do warrant a close and tight watch. Irrespective of whether it suits the Chinese narrative, before things come to a pretty pass, nations must exercise carte blanche powers to ensure incoming foreign investments aren’t contrary to their own national interests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FDI
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp