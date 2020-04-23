STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Google, Facebook must pay for the news they use

The recent decision of the Australian government to make it mandatory for Google and Facebook to pay traditional media for the news content they use is welcome.

Published: 23rd April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook

For representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

It is indeed a paradoxical situation. The coronavirus pandemic’s deadly sweep across the globe has given news and information a consumption boost it has never seen before. Yet news media networks are facing the biggest crisis of their lives, and many of them have folded up without a whimper. Advertising revenue has vanished as both supply and demand for goods and services has evaporated. Distribution of physical newspapers has stopped or is down to a trickle. It is well known that news gathering is an expensive process requiring huge investments in reporters, technical staff and equipment. However, trillion-dollar digital platforms like Google, Facebook and Microsoft, which are not in the news business, use the news content of others to expand their reach.  

The recent decision of the Australian government to make it mandatory for Google and Facebook to pay traditional media for the news content they use is welcome. The move follows an 18-month inquiry by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which has also suggested norms of sharing ad revenue, and a regulatory system including penalties. After the commission submits its final report, the payment formula will become law in July this year. France and Spain had earlier enforced the EU copyright law requiring payment for reproduced news, but Google and others have preferred to shut down their news flows.

With Australia’s unequivocal support for the pay-for-what-you-use principle, it may now be difficult for Facebook, Google and Microsoft to hold out much longer. So far they had refused a voluntary formula for sharing of advertising revenue with traditional news media in Australia and elsewhere. What they seem to be doing are serious offences: First, there is skimming of news content without permission, clearly a synonym for theft; second, Facebook and others are generating ad revenue on poached news content, which would have otherwise flowed to TV stations and print networks. For news media, the one positive spin-off of the pandemic has been the sudden spike in demand for news and information. The opportunity to bring back the struggling news networks into the black should not be lost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google Facebook
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sudhakaran K
    A welcome move by the Australian Government. The News printing agencies and distributors are facing a severe setback in selling their paper news. At this juncture
    3 hours ago reply
Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp