Kasaragod lessons in COVID-19 pandemic fight

Kerala is deservedly drawing applause for the way it has been handling COVID-19, and the figures do point to the state managing to flatten the curve. With numbers spiking elsewhere in the nation, there’s no reason to celebrate yet, but one telling example of Kerala’s fight against the contagion is how it was brought under control in Kasaragod, where at one point it seemed the situation would spiral out of control. When the number of infections started to increase in March, Kasaragod emerged as a hotspot.

Its tally of active cases stood at 155 on April 9—about 60% of Kerala’s total. But the district, despite being crippled by its inadequate health infrastructure, fought the virus through a combination of efficient health and bureaucratic strategies, and the result is that the number of active cases dropped to 26 as on April 22—just about 20% of the state’s tally. It is also the first district in India where more than 100 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

From bringing all those arriving from abroad under surveillance to aggressive contact tracing to strict enforcement of social distancing measures, the administration did all it could to ensure that the virus was restricted to clusters and there was no community spread. Section 144 was imposed as early as March 20, and the state government deputed one top IPS and IAS officer each to enforce the lockdown and monitor containment measures. A 200-bed COVID hospital was set up in just four days in a building constructed for a long-delayed medical college. So, there was no surprise when the Union Health Ministry, in its routine briefing on April 18, highlighted Kasaragod for its effective containment plan implementation and called it a model.

“Kasaragod used drones for surveillance and employed GPS to good effect for tracking people under home quarantine. It also did aggressive testing,” said Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal. How Kasaragod contained Covid-19 has lessons on how to deal with the virus. While Kasaragod can’t rest easy yet, other regions will do well to adopt some of its measures in their fight against the contagion.