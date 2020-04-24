STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Kasaragod lessons in COVID-19 pandemic fight

Kerala is deservedly drawing applause for the way it has been handling Covid-19, and the figures do point to the state managing to flatten the curve.

Published: 24th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspecting vehicles at Statue junction in Thiruvananthapuram as the state government eased lockdown rules. (Photo | Vincent Pullickal/EPS)

Kerala is deservedly drawing applause for the way it has been handling COVID-19, and the figures do point to the state managing to flatten the curve. With numbers spiking elsewhere in the nation, there’s no reason to celebrate yet, but one telling example of Kerala’s fight against the contagion is how it was brought under control in Kasaragod, where at one point it seemed the situation would spiral out of control. When the number of infections started to increase in March, Kasaragod emerged as a hotspot.

Its tally of active cases stood at 155 on April 9—about 60% of Kerala’s total. But the district, despite being crippled by its inadequate health infrastructure, fought the virus through a combination of efficient health and bureaucratic strategies, and the result is that the number of active cases dropped to 26 as on April 22—just about 20% of the state’s tally. It is also the first district in India where more than 100 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

From bringing all those arriving from abroad under surveillance to aggressive contact tracing to strict enforcement of social distancing measures, the administration did all it could to ensure that the virus was restricted to clusters and there was no community spread. Section 144 was imposed as early as March 20, and the state government deputed one top IPS and IAS officer each to enforce the lockdown and monitor containment measures. A 200-bed COVID hospital was set up in just four days in a building constructed for a long-delayed medical college. So, there was no surprise when the Union Health Ministry, in its routine briefing on April 18, highlighted Kasaragod for its effective containment plan implementation and called it a model.

“Kasaragod used drones for surveillance and employed GPS to good effect for tracking people under home quarantine. It also did aggressive testing,” said Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal. How Kasaragod contained Covid-19 has lessons on how to deal with the virus. While Kasaragod can’t rest easy yet, other regions will do well to adopt some of its measures in their fight against the contagion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp