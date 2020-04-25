STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: How Odisha should handle returnees after lockdown lifted

The sarpanchs and administration officials are anxious about the institutional capability to handle the returning masses.

A sanitation worker passing through Rajpath with a trolly full of garbages during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

After the initial bravado over facilitating the homecoming of migrant workers once the lockdown is lifted, the Odisha government seems to have developed cold feet. With the realisation that the magnitude of returnees—over seven lakh migrant workers, students and professionals stranded in other states—would be difficult to handle in terms of infrastructure capacities and risks involved, it has requested the Centre to get them tested before they come back. But ensuring everyone is properly screened before they set foot in the state will be tough.

Bracing for the situation, Odisha has started building quarantine centres at the village level and empowered sarpanchs with collectors’ powers. Every returnee will be mandatorily registered and stamped with indelible ink on return, and have to compulsorily undergo a 14-day quarantine before being allowed to go home. But going by the state’s experience in the north coastal districts, which have witnessed a surge in Covid cases mostly induced by returnees from West Bengal, the apprehensions cannot be washed off.

The sarpanchs and administration officials are anxious about the institutional capability to handle the returning masses. And ensuring their adherence to isolation will be tougher. There are already incidents of quarantined people attacking panchayat representatives or escaping from isolation centres. Besides, a far more serious problem could develop, if the workers return en masse after May 3. Hit hard by the lockdown, the employers might not let a minute go waste, which could lead to the unemployment of many returnees.

Odisha, under CM Naveen Patnaik, has done an exceedingly good job so far. Bringing natives back is no doubt a prime duty but the risks should be properly assessed. Helping willing migrants come back in phases is one option. The government could also form teams of ministers and officials to visit places with high migrant concentration to ensure their well-being and protection of their employment, with assurances of having their back at all times, rather than making everyone return.

