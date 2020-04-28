Mutual funds and liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India, in a welcome move, has stepped in with a Rs 50,000-crore special liquidity window to ease the redemption pressure on mutual funds, which has been mounting since Franklin Templeton’s announcement last week that it is shutting down six of its debt schemes. RBI’s announcement will be comforting to those who have invested in mutual funds. But it is doubtful how much it would actually help fund houses caught in the same boat as Franklin Templeton, with investments in riskier corporates.

The window can be used to lend against investment-grade corporate paper held by mutual funds to ward off redemption pressures. Banks can either lend to funds or buy corporate paper held by them or enter repurchase agreements against those papers. Which means mutual funds holding good corporate bonds may get the money being offered, if they need it. Whether they will use the window and whether banks will take the bite to act as intermediaries given the tepid response to the earlier targeted long-term repo window offered by RBI is to be seen.

However, the messaging to investors was as important as the actual flow of funds. The Rs 30,000 crore worth of assets wound up by Franklin might be a small percentage of the total assets held by the Indian mutual fund industry, but the panic it created cannot be so easily measured. After the collapse of the shadow lender IL&FS, many had shifted their investment to debt-based mutual funds. In essence, the current crisis in the mutual fund industry is not just that of a short-term liquidity crunch but also one of credit risk as well. While the better-managed funds are sitting on corporate paper that can be traded, many others have, in the hope of earning higher spreads, risked their money on companies with doubtful credibility.

The debate on what went wrong with Franklin Templeton is still open. However, the fact remains the fund house was heavily invested in the low-rated paper. Other firms caught in similar jeopardy will have a tough time as redemption pressures mount, despite RBI’s window. What is worse, corporates who do not have the best credit ratings will now find it tougher to raise money under the circumstances, sparking off a possible second round of crisis in the Indian economy.