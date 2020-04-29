STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Putting up a joint fight against invisible enemy

This is best illustrated by the way many industries and even shopkeepers have responded to the easing of the lockdown norms.

Published: 29th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Other state truck drivers and cleaner sturcked in Bengaluru from past one month at the Guruguntepalya. A driver prepering food at the in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

With consensus building around a gradual and phased lifting of the lockdown in order to balance protecting lives and livelihood, a collective effort will need to be made. The Centre should not only work with state governments but also begin some sort of dialogue with as many stakeholders as possible in order to prepare the best possible roadmap to restore a semblance of normality. The path will not be easy.

This is best illustrated by the way many industries and even shopkeepers have responded to the easing of the lockdown norms. Many economic activities were permitted to restart outside city limits from April 20, but the response on the ground has not been very positive. Take for instance the automobile sector: Hardly any manufacturer has reopened and resumed production. The auto units not only have large unsold inventory, they face supply problems from vendors. The result is they are in no hurry to open. The same is the case with shop owners. It’s been four days since the government allowed standalone shops and neighbourhood stores to reopen, but hardly any have done so. The car manufacturers and shopkeepers only underline the long and difficult road ahead in restoring normal life. It was easy to shut everything down, but reviving economic activity and restoring linkages will not be simple.

Given this massive challenge, it is imperative that the government holds as much dialogue as possible with all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fourth meeting with chief ministers on Monday was an effort in that direction, but more is needed. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has been advocating a meeting of all his counterparts to discuss the huge financial crisis the states are facing, but the response has unfortunately been tepid, partly because of political considerations. Several industry bodies are crying out to the government to be heard, but without much luck. The government would do well by gathering as many views as possible for a well-considered strategy. It is time to sink all differences, political or otherwise, and put up a joint fight against this invisible and deadly enemy.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown Lockdown 2.0 India Lockdown India Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
