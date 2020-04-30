A spike in coronavirus cases after a fall in Tamil Nadu, but...

A fter a brief spell in which the number of COVID-19 cases reported from Tamil Nadu daily had fallen, there has been a spike. In the past two days, 225 cases have been reported. Of this, 197 are from the capital district. This has caused concern from members of the public. However, it is important to note that the spike in cases comes alongside a ramping up of testing. This means that the state has 2,162 cases from the testing of over a lakh samples. Similarly, the recovery rate is well above 50% and mortality is below 2%. These are good indicators.

Still, more must be done. First, while testing has been ramped up, samples tested per day remain low in districts that were early hotspots. Tapering off testing in districts that seem “fine” may allow the further undetected spread of the virus. Second, within the densely populated capital district, social distancing has frequently gone for a toss amid the public panic.

The last such incident was on Saturday ahead of an ‘intensified lockdown’ in five cities. Close to a lakh people are believed to have thronged the wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Koyambedu. Since then a few from the market or near it have tested positive. While grocery stores were to be shut during the intense lockdown, on other days they are only open till 1 pm. The fewer the hours an essential commodity can be accessed, the larger the crowd and the higher the risk of spread. Third, there have been cases of doctors, patients, and other staff contracting the virus at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, which have reportedly affected its non-COVID-19 services.

The government must ensure testing remains high across the state so that the vigil is not let up. It should consider letting stores selling essentials remain open longer. This may lead to more people in the street, but fewer people in close confines. It must also ensure that frontline medical staff have sufficient protective gear and resources and that even non-COVID-19 patients are treated as if they may have the virus so that staff may be prepared and protected at all times.