Solving Telangana-Andhra Pradesh water disputes through talks

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have raised objections afresh over irrigation schemes in their respective states.

Published: 03rd August 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:45 AM

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have raised objections afresh over irrigation schemes in their respective states. They went ahead without taking the other into confidence and did not share the details—this ultimately led to controversies including the recent decision of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) asking the AP government not to take up the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme that requires access to the Srisailam backwaters. With the unending disputes continuing, the Union Jal Shakti Minister had convened an Apex Council meeting on August 5, which is now doubtful in view of the Telangana CM objecting to the timing and seeking a postponement. 

Water is one of the emotive issues on which the Telangana movement was built, due to the insufficient allocations to the region over decades. While CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s assertion that he would not forgo even a drop that Telangana is entitled to might help in rallying people behind him, it would not benefit the state if there is no reasonable settlement of the water disputes.

When the UPA government bifurcated the undivided state, it reappointed the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to divide the 1,004 tmcft share of united Andhra between the two states. But this has not been done though six years have passed. Similarly, there are two boards constituted for the purpose of resolving contentious issues among the two warring states—KRMB for the Krishna and GRMB  for the Godavari. They have failed to implement their own orders due to lack of powers to discipline the states.

While the adjudicating authorities are taking their time, that the state governments are going ahead with their plans has only compounded the crisis. It is surprising that though both states are fighting for more allocation from the Krishna river, they are letting nearly 3,000 tmcft of Godavari water flow into the Bay of Bengal every year. Soon after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in AP, KCR invited him for friendly talks on water-sharing including diversion of the Godavari surplus. They were held twice but ended abruptly due to political parties raising local sentiments. It would be prudent for both CMs to resume discussions and eventually end the decades-long litigation in higher courts and tribunals that have cost hundreds of crores.

