STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Good and bad of BCCI’S women’s T20 series

After keeping quiet for a long time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came up with a volley of announcements in the last two days.

Published: 04th August 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bat, call, cricket

For representational purposes

After keeping quiet for a long time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came up with a volley of announcements in the last two days. Other than details of the Indian Premier League (IPL), guidelines for state associations on resumption of activities and amnesty for age cheats provided they confess, what stood out was a prominent mention of women’s cricket.

Like last year, the BCCI will organise a four-match T20 series alongside the IPL. For this long-neglected side of Indian cricket, this is big. Live on TV and sharing space with the glam boys during the most followed cricket event in the country is a breakthrough moment indeed.

While the BCCI deserves credit for trying to take women’s cricket to prime time, there are questions about the manner in which this was done. The matches to be played in the UAE coincide with the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

This is arguably the biggest women’s franchise-based T20 league, featuring top players. Four Indians were expected to be part of it. This means the BCCI event will attract only Indians and foreigners who are not good enough to bag WBBL contracts.

The tournament in Australia will also suffer, in terms of missing exciting Indian players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

A body that has made the IPL the most lucrative destination for cricketers, the BCCI should have understood that the best way to market women’s cricket is showcasing the best product.

By creating this Women’s T20 Challenge without taking the Australian board into confidence and after the WBBL schedule was released, the BCCI made sure that both tournaments are devalued. Women’s cricket is not yet a saleable commodity in the subcontinent.

For it to become one, there can be no compromise on quality. When proposals came up to have the IPL without foreigners during uncertainty earlier this year, the franchises flagged it down, saying brand value will suffer.

The same logic applies to women’s cricket, probably more, given the smaller pool of women cricketers in India. For this version to thrive, marquee events have to coexist rather than collide. Hopefully, the most influential cricket board will realise this one day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Womens T20 cricket T20 cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp