Our politicians need an S.O.P. for coronavirus

By now it’s been proved several times over that Covid-19 does not discriminate. Machismo comes of no use when masks are the order of the day. Ask Boris Johnson, who had taken the virus rather lightly. Or Bolsonaro. Back home too, the virus is being strikingly egalitarian.

In a single day, Union Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive. While Shah and BSY checked into hospitals, Governor Purohit is in isolation at Raj Bhawan. The only woman minister in the UP Cabinet, Kamla Rani Varun, has succumbed to the virus, and five of her colleagues tested positive.

That’s not deterring Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from visiting Ayodhya, or the prime minister from laying the foundation stone of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on August 5. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been running his government from the isolation of a hospital bed for some time now. Three of BSY’s Cabinet ministers have been through it already, so has Delhi’s health minister! In Bengal, TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh and in Tamil Nadu DMK legislator J Anbazhagan have been felled by the virus. The list is long. 

There’s clearly a need to set up a standard operating procedure for our politicos, for two reasons. Many of those who tested positive are in high office. The pandemic touching them may look very democratic but it’s hardly ideal when those with administrative duties as well as a public role test positive.

Political and administrative activity remain bound up in old, feudal-colonial norms of face-to-face interaction. Despite decades of talk about technology, politicians have not taken to it—beyond having their teams tweeting for them. Yes, some of them have played an active, frontal role in reining in the pandemic. Still, their masks slipped at some point. There have got to be better ways of putting across the message of social distancing.

