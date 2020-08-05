STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Shut-start-shut lockdown regime is taking a heavy toll

This is not only becoming a speed breaker as companies struggle to crank up production, it is actually killing whatever green shoots of revival we saw in recent weeks.

Published: 05th August 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

The shut-start-shut mode of administration is having a disastrous impact on the country’s economy. As a second wave of pandemic is hitting the southern and eastern states, panicky state governments have been imposing local lockdowns in Covid-hit regions. This is not only becoming a speed breaker as companies struggle to crank up production, it is actually killing whatever green shoots of revival we saw in recent weeks.

Data released by IHS Markit, a respected analytics firm, shows that manufacturing output in July contracted faster than in June. In particular, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing declined in July marginally to 46 compared to June’s 47.2. The below-50 figure indicates a contraction, while a score above 50 is a signal of expansion of the sector. 

After the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 began to be eased from May onwards, regions and cities that had been relatively free of the novel coronavirus or had battled it well saw a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases. Instead of testing and isolating hotspots, many state governments, in knee-jerk reactions, imposed severe lockdowns, once again stopping movement of men and material and paralysing industries that had begun to open up.

As an example of the nine-pin effect, the Indian Oil Corporation, which had increased its capacity utilisation to 93% of its pre-pandemic level by the first week of July, said utilisation again fell to 75% after many state governments reimposed curbs. Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now resigned to what she calls “a situation full of uncertainty”. But governments must end this ‘start-shut’ regime as repeated shutdowns are a huge blow for both mobilisation and confidence.

For manufacturing units, recovering from a second shutdown is very difficult, and in some cases it is ringing the death knell of vulnerable industries struggling to generate orders. A more viable approach will be to ring-fence only the hotspots rather than close entire states or cities. After all, the virus is not going to disappear soon, and we need to devise the best strategy to live with it without too much damage. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp