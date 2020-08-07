STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

RBI sits tight, nudges banks to do their job

The surprise in Thursday’s RBI monetary policy review was that there were no surprises. It kept policy rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance.

Published: 07th August 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

The surprise in Thursday’s RBI monetary policy review was that there were no surprises. It kept policy rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance. Both were widely expected. Governor Shaktikanta Das didn’t say as much but implied that banks have ground to cover as only 162 bps out of the 250 bps repo rate reduction since February 2019 reached new borrowers.

He also patted himself on the back for all the liquidity measures that collectively brought down borrowing costs of commercial papers and company deposits to a two-decade low. Further, he assured continuity in liquidity management to ensure short-term rates remain stable, while chucking some loose change at Nabard and the National Housing Board to revive the stressed real estate sector and spur demand. 

Uncertainty due to Covid-19 has set both inflation and the GDP rates moving at an unidentifiable rhythm and hence Das decided that they are best left unestimated. We know fully well about the RBI’s forecasting woes, but it’s the policymaker’s job and though they might get it right or wrong, they are at least supposed to try. Perhaps in that spirit, Das warned that headline inflation will remain elevated this quarter, but will likely ease in the coming months, while the GDP will decidedly contract in FY21. Projections are crucial, but in their absence it’ll be interesting to see how the RBI sets policy rates in coming months. 

Finally, heeding requests, the RBI granted the regulatory talisman, aka loan restructuring, for corporate and personal loans giving a two-year moratorium and extension of loan tenure. Given the recent model misbehaviour of banks exploiting forbearance, Das did well laying ground rules this time. Only genuine borrowers can avail it, while sectoral filters will be fixed by the K V Kamath-led external committee. Banks have to make provisioning for restructured assets, though the amount is modest at 10%. Importantly, banks must make full disclosures laying bare their true asset quality unlike in the past. That said, the RBI must ensure these prudential norms are not diluted further to avoid the errors of history. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp