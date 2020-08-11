STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Don’t forget domestic cricket in IPL drive  

If these efforts are to be commended, the BCCI will also be expected to pay adequate attention to the cricket played in the country.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ranji Trophy, Cricket

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

It takes a great deal of organisational skill to conduct an event like the Indian Premier League (IPL) in another country. In the 13-year history of the competition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to do this for the third time. Given that the money generated from the IPL sustains the cricket ecosystem in India and helps it flourish, the BCCI does its best to stage the tournament.

Even in the time of pandemic, officials headed by president Sourav Ganguly are making every effort to conduct the event successfully, taking preventive measures like putting up the eight teams in different hotels in the UAE and creating a huge bio-bubble.

If these efforts are to be commended, the BCCI will also be expected to pay adequate attention to the cricket played in the country. Inter-state tournaments for men and women in different age groups constitute the base of Indian cricket, on which the stars thrive.

With nearly 20 annual tournaments and over 2,000 matches, this is by far the busiest domestic cricket calendar in the world. Valid criticism of administrative high-handedness notwithstanding, board officials deserve credit for providing quality infrastructure for these matches. Keeping this in mind, it becomes imperative for them to protect the system in times of uncertainty.

There are talks that because a few months of cricket will be lost, the BCCI will reduce the number of domestic tournaments this season. National one-dayers for men, T20s for women and a few junior tournaments are among these. While a shortened calendar will have room for fewer events, the BCCI has to make sure due attention is paid to them.

Scrapping junior events is a bad idea because that is the supply line. Also, it reflects badly on the BCCI if it goes all out to have the IPL and turns a blind eye to the youngsters. They say the IPL is important because it keeps everything else going. To stay true to that, Ganguly and Co must see to it that events at the grassroots are not neglected in this drive to maximise profit from the IPL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp