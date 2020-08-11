STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

NEP and improving education quality in tribal areas

The focus on mother tongue in the National Education Policy 2020 has been widely discussed and welcomed too.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal kids at a govt residential school in Jawadhu Hills | file photo

The focus on mother tongue in the National Education Policy 2020 has been widely discussed and welcomed too. Home language/mother tongue or the local language will remain the medium of instruction for students up to Grade 5 wherever possible, preferably beyond it till Grade 8 and even going forward, and the policy says that it may continue to be taught as a language after that too.

While the three-language formula and the place of English as a medium of instruction continue to be debated, the NEP does lend primacy to education in tribal-dominated areas of the country. Every year, millions of very young students from the indigenous populations are introduced to academics but through a system and curriculum that is almost alien as they do not factor in, or at least make light of their need for, their native language.

According to the mother tongue data provided by the Language Census 2011, there are at least 121 languages in India of which 22 are included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution while 99 are not. The NEP rightly notes that young children grasp nontrivial concepts more quickly in their home language.
It is not as if mother tongue-based education is being discussed for the first time. In 2013, the Women and Child Development Ministry had formulated the National Early Childhood Care and Education Policy under which a curriculum framework was adopted so that the mother tongue or local language will be the part of interaction for children.

Several states with a substantial tribal population have had multilingual education programmes based on mother tongue for the primary classes. But there still exists a gulf because availability of tribal language teachers, training and curriculum development have not been dealt with. According to a World Bank assessment, at least 55% of Indian children are not proficient in reading. That India must remain firm in its focus on improving the quality of education in its tribal heartlands needs no emphasis. The NEP 2020 brings more focus to early childhood education but both the Centre and states must chart out the course through strong intent backed by public investment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp