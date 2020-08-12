STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why we should respect diversity

Referring to his own father, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, he said 'Hindi politics' caused him ridicule and led to criticism. 

Published: 12th August 2020 07:15 AM

India’s mantra has long been ‘unity in diversity’.

India's mantra has long been 'unity in diversity'.

"Are you an Indian?" a CISF personnel at the Chennai airport allegedly asked DMK MP Kanimozhi after learning that she did not know Hindi. Kanimozhi’s tweet describing the incident has revived the discussion over ‘Hindi imposition’, against which Tamil Nadu has agitated since the 1930s. This time, support came from other states as well with former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy claiming ‘Hindi politics’ thwarted the prime ministerial chances of Tamil leaders K Kamaraj of the Congress and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi (Kanimozhi’s father). Referring to his own father, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, he said ‘Hindi politics’ caused him ridicule and led to criticism. 

Two issues emerge from this incident. First, although TN has perhaps the best-known history of agitating against any perceived imposition of Hindi, the sentiment is felt wider than commonly admitted. According to the 2011 Census, 43.63% of India’s population is Hindi-speaking, leaving 56.37% of the population speaking other languages, including Bengali (8.03%), Marathi (6.86%), Telugu (6.7%) and Tamil (5.7%).

Further, the category of Hindi as a language includes several other languages, including Bhojpuri. Understandably, the focus on Hindi in administration and political discourse leaves vast sections of the country alienated. Exams and other selection criteria for government jobs also favour Hindi-speakers, another issue raised by Kumaraswamy.

Second, the conflation of nationality and identity as an Indian with the language of Hindi is a disturbing trend. India’s mantra has long been ‘unity in diversity’. Respecting diversity has allowed for a national identity to be formed of values that go beyond religion, food habits or language. Efforts to homogenise the Indian identity into one monocultural standard have always been and always should be resisted. Kanimozhi’s suggestion in this regard is that Central government staff and people in general ought to be sensitised and taught to respect diversity, which governments at the state and Central levels ought to consider implementing in earnest. Unity in diversity may seem a cliché but it’s cliché because it’s true.

