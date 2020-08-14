STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Lessons from RBI’s attempt at inflation targeting

The RBI broke its vow, although unintentionally. With the July retail inflation touching 7%, the central bank missed its inflation mandate for four months in a row.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

The RBI broke its vow, although unintentionally. With the July retail inflation touching 7%, the central bank missed its inflation mandate for four months in a row. It appears certain that the breach will extend to three consecutive quarters and when it happens, Governor Shaktikanta Das will be forced into a humble public submission to the Parliament. Consumer prices already crashed the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% in the past two quarters.

We may have two months left in Q3, but the July figure tells us that the final print won’t be pretty. Plus, Das warned us just last week that we were staring at the barrel of a gun as for as future price rise was concerned. Usually when inflation becomes a problem-child, all central banks have to do is cut rates. But that’s not an option we have as the repo rate is anchored at 4% and anything lower will see sharper negative real rates.

Policymakers aren’t putting on blinkers either and instead are overlooking the spike caused solely due to supply constraints driven by labour shortage. Much of the increase is led by food prices, which refuse to remain within the realm, agonising both policymakers and households. It imposes real costs on the economy and erodes the value of money. Still, Das hopes prices must dis-inflate on their own for two reasons:  the RBI has little control and monetary policy simply has no effect on inflation when the economy is supply-constrained. 

Incidentally, the steep rise comes just when the RBI’s inflation-setting Monetary Policy Committee’s term ends this month. The question is whether India’s first attempt at inflation targeting worked. As it is, policy watchers echo the gripe about the RBI’s error-prone inflation forecasts and that core inflation should be 
the nominal anchor besides widening the target band itself by 1-2%. Moreover, the inflation index looks imbalanced with excessive services components, the consumption of which fell dramatically during Covid-19. Even if we shrug off the record high inflation as a little bad data, some of these adjustments are essential for posterity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp