STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Need bio-bubbles in Indian sports

The resumption of sports the world over in the last few weeks has seen a common feature. Cricket in England, football in Europe and golf in the US are all played in a ‘bio-bubble’.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes

The resumption of sports the world over in the last few weeks has seen a common feature. Cricket in England, football in Europe and golf in the US are all played in a ‘bio-bubble’. In short, it is a secure environment where players and others who have to be there are staying in designated places with restrictions on entry and exit. The venues they are playing in also have this kind of arrangement in place. The idea is to ensure that those inside the ‘bubble’ do not come in contact with the outside world and vice versa.

This concept becomes important in the Indian context as authorities here have started permitting sporting activities in the form of training camps for various sports. And there have been Covid-19 cases as well. In hockey and badminton, players have tested positive. Members of the support staff, Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials and some essential service providers have also caught the virus. One can naturally ask if the time is right for such activities.

Before answering that, let us see the difference between sports that have resumed in other countries and the training camps in our nation. Bio-bubble is not yet a regular practice in India. Barring those sports at SAI centres in Patiala and Bengaluru, camps (both national and local) saw athletes travel to the venue from home. Most of the positive cases have come from this group. Inside the venue, they are following social distancing and all that, without remaining secluded from the world outside.

To avoid cases like in badminton, bio-bubbles needs to be created. The responsibility of enforcing them lies with the sports ministry and the SAI as well as the athletes and support staff. They have to realise that under the circumstances, sports can happen only in specifically designed conditions with a low-risk possibility. If need be, authorities should make an extra effort to explain the importance of maintaining this environment instead of just handing out standard operative procedures. This is important because positive cases could be a new norm in the months to come. So if sports and training are considered necessary, getting used to the bio-bubble has to be the first step.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp