STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

A pandemic that is eating away at our body politic

The world is virtually battling two pandemics. One has come to affect our body and health.

Published: 18th August 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

A health worker taking nasal swab from a woman for Covid-19 test at a Public Health Laboratory and Health Care Center. (Photo | Debdatta Mallick, EPS)

The world is virtually battling two pandemics. One has come to affect our body and health. The other is eating away at our body politic—our mind and society. Covid-19 at least holds a promise of cure, a future shield. But the pandemic of hate, misinformation and hysterical discourse that pervades ‘social media’ has no end in sight.

Why do we need social media actually? How have we gained from these platforms spawned by people who have become tech billionaires? It’s time we asked these questions of ourselves. Yes, it has brought a democratisation of opinions, and instant communication, as the prophets told us. But what about the debilitating socio-political-economic impact, the crippling negativity it spawns? Till recently, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and Jack Dorsey were in responsibility denial mode, as a blogger-duo has correctly pointed out.

Social media actually takes lives: the latest instance being the riots in Bengaluru, sparked by a tortuously looped tale of Facebook blasphemy. Weeks ago, two sadhus were beaten to death in Maharashtra, based on a false WhatsApp message. Time and again, social media posts have collectivised thinking people into unthinking mobs performing acts of pre-modern violence. On each corpse is embossed words and images from FB, WhatsApp, Twitter. Such is the acquired centrality of these platforms in our public life that the Supreme Court thought it fit to hold one of our most prominent public interest litigation lawyers, Prashant Bhushan, guilty of contempt for two tweets! So the range is vast.

A Michigan University study finds that Indians have moved from being prey to fake news to outright emotional brainwashing, a socio-cultural blackmail of sorts that’s impacting behavioural patterns, producing mass hysteria … and ‘influencers’ who can trigger it. A year ago, Microsoft found that over 64% Indians encounter fake news on a daily basis, the worst hit among the 22 nations surveyed! The billionaires plead a fake helplessness. It’s upon us.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pandemic COVID 19
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp