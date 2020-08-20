STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

MP QUOTA: Politicians should put national interests first

By resolving to reserve all government jobs in Madhya Pradesh for locals just days before crucial bypolls in the state, CM Shivraj Chouhan has not really set a precedent.

Published: 20th August 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By resolving to reserve all government jobs in Madhya Pradesh for locals just days before crucial by-polls in the state, CM Shivraj Chouhan has not really set a precedent. Rather, he is only following in the footsteps of many others who have taken similar narrow and populist measures.

His predecessor Kamal Nath had decided to reserve 70% jobs in the private sector for locals. Ahead of last year’s Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the then CM Devendra Fadnavis brought in reservation in jobs and educational institutions for Marathas. Clearly, the politics of nativity, domicile and sons of the soil appears to be gaining ground just for short-term political ends.

Does this pay electoral dividends? There may perhaps be no definitive answer to that, but the evidence on the ground suggests it does not necessarily yield positive results. If it did, then Fadnavis should have continued to occupy the coveted seat in Mantralaya, not Uddhav Thackeray, his one-time ally but constant baiter. Many will also question if Chouhan’s move is legally tenable.

There are suggestions that the announcement could be violative of Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution and that it can be challenged in the court. Only the judiciary can decide whether it contravenes the law, but reserving jobs only for locals does restrict choices before businesses. From the point of view of job seekers, the move denies them equality of opportunity.

But the bigger question is whether such policies promote sectarianism, regionalism and parochialism. In this day and age of the internet and easy mobility, geographical boundaries are blurred and meaningless. Flourishing businesses are conducted irrespective of region, identity, country or even continent.

In such a scenario, excluding a job seeker only because he is not a domicile of the state is patently discriminatory. The preamble of the Constitution states that it is “we the people who constitute India,” not we the people of MP, Maharashtra, etc. who constitute this country. It is time politicians put national interest first, and narrow regional or political interests second.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp