MP QUOTA: Politicians should put national interests first

By resolving to reserve all government jobs in Madhya Pradesh for locals just days before crucial by-polls in the state, CM Shivraj Chouhan has not really set a precedent. Rather, he is only following in the footsteps of many others who have taken similar narrow and populist measures.

His predecessor Kamal Nath had decided to reserve 70% jobs in the private sector for locals. Ahead of last year’s Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the then CM Devendra Fadnavis brought in reservation in jobs and educational institutions for Marathas. Clearly, the politics of nativity, domicile and sons of the soil appears to be gaining ground just for short-term political ends.

Does this pay electoral dividends? There may perhaps be no definitive answer to that, but the evidence on the ground suggests it does not necessarily yield positive results. If it did, then Fadnavis should have continued to occupy the coveted seat in Mantralaya, not Uddhav Thackeray, his one-time ally but constant baiter. Many will also question if Chouhan’s move is legally tenable.

There are suggestions that the announcement could be violative of Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution and that it can be challenged in the court. Only the judiciary can decide whether it contravenes the law, but reserving jobs only for locals does restrict choices before businesses. From the point of view of job seekers, the move denies them equality of opportunity.

But the bigger question is whether such policies promote sectarianism, regionalism and parochialism. In this day and age of the internet and easy mobility, geographical boundaries are blurred and meaningless. Flourishing businesses are conducted irrespective of region, identity, country or even continent.

In such a scenario, excluding a job seeker only because he is not a domicile of the state is patently discriminatory. The preamble of the Constitution states that it is “we the people who constitute India,” not we the people of MP, Maharashtra, etc. who constitute this country. It is time politicians put national interest first, and narrow regional or political interests second.