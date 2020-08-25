In an indirect democracy like India, the party is paramount. People mostly vote on party affiliation; the latter’s policy ideas and ideology are crucial aspects of democratic choice. But to belabour an obvious point, a party has to stay alive—in all senses of the word.

For an opposition party, that means having a grassroots link, and a robust chain linking that to policy debates. It has to channel and voice any disaffection in society, and then parlay that into constructive critique of government, to ensure the latter stays accountable.

To be efficient in this role, a semblance of inner-party cohesion is vital, but without shutting out genuine debate and democracy. A party averse to inner-party democracy, structural and normative, cannot be expected to practise it in the public domain. History shows that autocratic regimes invariably reflect those same instincts in their internal functioning. The Congress has to be mindful of these pitfalls.

That nearly two dozen of its stalwarts had to write a letter—a ‘dissenting note’—to the interim president is a pointer to the hopeless drift in the party. A main opposition party ridden with flux and ad-hocism right at the top is unacceptable. Having a full-time president, visible and engaged in today’s 24x7 politics, is not just an internal matter of the party.

There are abnormal levels of trauma in the common Indian experience in these times—millions of jobs lost, incomes halved, industries debilitated, a pandemic still in rampage mode, regardless of public fatigue. All this needs to be put forth in a coherent voice: social media critiques are not enough. The main opposition party cannot be waiting for Godot. It has to find or choose a leader who is interested in leading, through processes available within. It cannot have a working committee of aging, ailing leaders. A full-fledged split was barely averted in Rajasthan. Now this theatre… or is it the prelude to the curtains falling?