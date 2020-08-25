STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

The main opposition party cannot be waiting for Godot

In an indirect democracy like India, the party is paramount. People mostly vote on party affiliation; the latter’s policy ideas and ideology are crucial aspects of democratic choice.

Published: 25th August 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purpos. (Photo | PTI)

In an indirect democracy like India, the party is paramount. People mostly vote on party affiliation; the latter’s policy ideas and ideology are crucial aspects of democratic choice. But to belabour an obvious point, a party has to stay alive—in all senses of the word.

For an opposition party, that means having a grassroots link, and a robust chain linking that to policy debates. It has to channel and voice any disaffection in society, and then parlay that into constructive critique of government, to ensure the latter stays accountable.

To be efficient in this role, a semblance of inner-party cohesion is vital, but without shutting out genuine debate and democracy. A party averse to inner-party democracy, structural and normative, cannot be expected to practise it in the public domain. History shows that autocratic regimes invariably reflect those same instincts in their internal functioning. The Congress has to be mindful of these pitfalls. 

That nearly two dozen of its stalwarts had to write a letter—a ‘dissenting note’—to the interim president is a pointer to the hopeless drift in the party. A main opposition party ridden with flux and ad-hocism right at the top is unacceptable. Having a full-time president, visible and engaged in today’s 24x7 politics, is not just an internal matter of the party.

There are abnormal levels of trauma in the common Indian experience in these times—millions of jobs lost, incomes halved, industries debilitated, a pandemic still in rampage mode, regardless of public fatigue. All this needs to be put forth in a coherent voice: social media critiques are not enough. The main opposition party cannot be waiting for Godot. It has to find or choose a leader who is interested in leading, through processes available within. It cannot have a working committee of aging, ailing leaders. A full-fledged split was barely averted in Rajasthan. Now this theatre… or is it the prelude to the curtains falling?

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp