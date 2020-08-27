STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A suspicious fire adds to Pinarayi’s woes

Fire accidents are routine, but every aspect of the one that occurred at the Kerala state secretariat on Tuesday—timing, place, circumstance or explanation—raises suspicion.

Files scattered around after fire broke out at the Secretariat building housing the General Administration Department and the protocol section.

Fire accidents are routine, but every aspect of the one that occurred at the Kerala state secretariat on Tuesday—timing, place, circumstance or explanation—raises suspicion. The fire broke out in the state protocol office of the general administration department and some files were gutted. By scale, it was a minor one, but the incident has had a major political fallout, with oppositional parties taking to the streets, alleging conspiracy and foul play. 

An important point to note here is that the protocol office had come under the scanner in the probe into the recent gold smuggling attempt through the UAE consulate. This government section has a specific role to play in clearing diplomatic consignments. Moreover, it also coordinates and keeps records of travel and meetings of ministers and bureaucrats. The central agencies investigating the smuggling attempt had summoned the protocol officer last week and sought details and documents. Due to this, the suspicion that the fire was an attempt to destroy important files appears natural and the opposition parties are effectively using the opportunity to corner the government.

The government has a lot to answer for, and it’s imperative that it comes clean. The explanation that no important files were destroyed and documents are anyway safe in the digital format isn’t enough to satisfy the suspicious-minded. Already, questions have been raised about its role in the smuggling attempt and links with the accused. There have also been allegations of irregularities in government deals and projects with links, again, to the smuggling accused.

On its part, the government has ordered an investigation by a police team. However, given the situation, any probe by an agency that takes orders from the state government cannot satisfy the rules of fairness and impartiality. The opposition is convinced that it’s a case of sabotage, aimed at protecting the chief minister and a minister. What is required is a thorough and reliable investigation, the outcome of which should be beyond suspicion. The state government must be prepared for that. Any attempt to cover things up will only endorse the suspicions about its culpability.

