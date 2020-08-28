STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports and its power to say no  

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in their first round singles match the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne.

Naomi Osaka, tennis player, recently used her platform to send a message on the Black Lives Matter movement. (Photo | AP)

Another black man was shot in the US. Another series of boycotts by professional athletes followed. In a year ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, campaigns to raise awareness against racism have been seen almost throughout. Sportspersons have been vocal in all this. Popular leagues like the NBA, WNBA and Major League Baseball called off matches in protest.

Following the latest incident, tennis player Naomi Osaka raised her voice. Osaka, a former US Open winner, withdrew hours after reaching the semifinals of the Western and Southern Open. “Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman,” read a part of her tweet. The tournament was put on hold for a day (August 27). This has been an incredible year, when athletes have taken up the cause of social justice and voiced discontent.

Black Lives Matter has turned into a powerful metaphor of liberation and freedom. Sportspersons were often in the forefront. Sports transcends a lot of barriers and has the ability to touch every individual’s life. Sports stars in different parts of the world realise that if they send out a message, it gets quickly picked up by the rest. That way, they have the power to rid the world of discrimination, usher in positive change and transform lives.

It started with the killing of George Floyd in May. Mass protests followed in the US and Europe. Making political statements on the field of play is banned by most international federations. However, this time even FIFA (football), FIA (Formula One), ICC (cricket) and other bodies allowed players to express their views on the field. Across Europe, during the football season, players were seen ‘taking the knee’.

It was the same during Test matches in England. There have been instances of racism in sports too, in football, baseball, basketball, even cricket. But given the way sports reacted to these incidents this year, maybe the world will remember them for a different reason. They are not just about entertainment. When the hour comes, the sporting community can also speak up, demanding justice and equality.

