STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Strengthening Odisha’s healthcare

As Unlock 4 comes into effect, Odisha sits at a critical juncture in its Covid battle. It has breached the one lakh tally mark and figures among the top 11 states.

Published: 31st August 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sings ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ to honour corona warriors in this file photo.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | Express)

As Unlock 4 comes into effect, Odisha sits at a critical juncture in its Covid battle. It has breached the one lakh tally mark and figures among the top 11 states. In about 30 days, the state has added over 65,000 cases. As one sees it, Odisha has not yet peaked and the numbers are set to surge further.

Back on August 1, when the tally of the state was 33,479, Ganjam, the worst-hit district, contributed a third of the total cases. Now, Ganjam sits with 17,672 confirmed cases, having considerably slowed down the infection rate, but other districts have not done as well. Statistics show at least 16 districts account for over 83% of the caseload and much of it is concentrated in the urban and semi-urban pockets, with a growing indication that the infection would penetrate the rural populace too. The spike in some of the tribal districts could be a cause of concern. 

With the Centre opening up almost all sectors and even barring states from imposing lockdowns and shutdowns on their own, the Naveen Patnaik government would have to bring in a shift in its strategy. Much of the Covid-specific healthcare infrastructure it primed up when the pandemic began in March was created, operated and controlled by the government with certain collaborations. It paid off well, almost. The positivity rate of the state, at 5.8%, is less than the national average; it clocks a recovery rate above 70% and fatalities are one of the lowest in the country.

However, after five months, the frontline workers and the institutions are bound to develop fatigue. Naveen has exhorted his elected representatives to join the fight with all their might. Now when the critical care system gets exhausted and caseload rises, the government must ensure that its decentralised healthcare system is equipped for the future and private operators share the load without becoming opportunistic. 

The virus threat is not going to vanish anytime soon as fresh waves are bound to appear. With activities thrown open for economic revival of the country, this fight will require the public health system to be strengthened to respond well in the longer run. That’s where the focus must be.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Odisha Health Care Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp