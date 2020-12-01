STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to spend more despite yawning fiscal deficit

What is alarming is that the government managed to increase its deficit while spending less than usual on capital works.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| PTI)

The Centre’s fiscal deficit numbers for October, at 119.7% of the whole year’s budgeted deficit, were by themselves not very alarming. Given the poor state of revenue collections due to the depressed economy, it was expected that it would end up with a bloated deficit. Collections of both direct and indirect taxes have been poor compared to previous years, while the Centre’s income from disinvestment in state-run companies and sale of telecom airwaves has been dismal. But there is little the state machinery could have done to avoid it.

What is alarming is that the government managed to increase its deficit while spending less than usual on capital works. With the economy having shrunk by 15.7% in the first half of the year, the sharpest suffered by any major economy, it was expected that the government would step up spending on public works in a bid to create new jobs, increase demand for raw materials and create a virtuous cycle of investment and demand. Statistics clearly show this did not happen.

The government’s capital expenditure at `1.97 lakh crore between April and October this year is just 47.9% of its planned spending for the year. Comparatively, last year during the same period, the government had spent nearly 60% of its planned expenditure. It would have made sense to have at least repeated last year’s performance, if not surpassed it. As it is, the fiscal response of the Centre to the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic has been, in the words of many analysts, underwhelming. Ratings agencies have noted that the total fiscal impact of the three economic stimulus packages announced so far has been way below the spending made by peer economies.

North Block mandarins counter such criticism by pointing out that grandiose support packages and direct transfer plans such as those announced by the US or European countries would have pushed up India’s debt-to-GDP ratios to unsustainable levels. High debt by itself is not a bad thing, it is the inability to service debt that is worse. If the government is unable to resuscitate the economy by spending more today, then its own earnings from taxes or from sale of services in the future will continue to stagnate or decline, pulling down not only the country’s economy as a whole but its ability to repay its huge `101.35 lakh crore public debt.

