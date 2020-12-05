STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Tackling menace of custodial torture

A three-judge Bench ruled on states and Union territories should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all entry and exit points, corridors, lock-ups, at all offices of investigating agencies.

Published: 05th December 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

On the face of it, the Supreme Court ruling that CCTV cameras be installed in the offices of all investigating agencies such as the CBI and NIA is a major step towards police accountability. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman ruled on Wednesday that states and Union territories should ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception area as these investigating agencies carry out interrogation in their offices.

The Bench also ruled that recordings of the CCTV cameras would be made available to anyone who complains of custodial torture and human rights violation. The SC ruling should go a long way in bringing transparency and openness in the offices of these agencies where suspects are questioned and often mentally tortured, if not physically abused. But in reality, that may not be the case.

In 2018, the apex court had passed a similar judgment, ordering the installation of CCTVs at all police stations to check human rights abuses. But this has hardly stopped custodial abuse and deaths, as the case of P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks in Tamil Nadu this year underlined. The duo was arrested during the national lockdown in June and two days later, they died while in police custody.

Their only crime was that they, perhaps to earn a few rupees more to tide over the lockdown-induced losses, allegedly kept their shop open during the curfew hours. The police and governments have repeatedly managed to stonewall any attempt to curb human rights violations and abuse, leaving even the courts exasperated.

While passing its order on Wednesday, the Justice Nariman-led Bench pointed out that till November 24 this year, only 14 states had filed compliance affidavits and action taken reports on the exact position of the CCTV cameras in each police station.

But it would be wrong to blame only the executive and the cops for the continued excesses. With the wheels of justice excruciatingly slow, the judiciary is equally to blame, leading to a declining faith in the system. Only prompt disposal of cases can perhaps act as a deterrent.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture CCTV cameras CBI NIA
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp