Constructive engagement needed in Andhra assembly

Assembly sessions are expected to be stormy with opposition parties seeking to corner the government and the latter strategising to push through key bills.

Published: 08th December 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

Assembly sessions are expected to be stormy with opposition parties seeking to corner the government and the latter strategising to push through key bills. This is the norm and the recently concluded winter session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly was also expected to go the same way. But none could imagine the drama that was on display during the five-day legislative meeting.

In a first in his four-decade political career, former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu rushed to the podium and literally squatted on the floor of the House after being disallowed to speak on the devastation caused by Cyclone Nivar. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended him along with 12 other TDP members for unruly behaviour. That was on day one.

More or less similar scenes unfolded during the rest of the session and the opposition TDP members were suspended on a daily basis. Short as it was, every minute of the session was precious. Altogether 19 bills were passed, with the House functioning for close to eight hours a day. However, the session will be remembered most not for any meaningful debate, but for only the theatrics. Naidu justified his unprecedented act citing the stifling atmosphere in the House. He does have a point, though it doesn’t vindicate him.

The ruling YSRC members appeared more focused on discrediting the opposition rather than debating the issues raised. One YSRC legislator’s off-the-cuff remark that the Naidu regime had muzzled their voice epitomises everything that is wrong with the parties. Two wrongs don’t make a right. The problem, it appears, is that the TDP and the YSRC have taken their rivalry beyond politics to the personal space. A constructive engagement between the two in the House as is ideal in a democracy may be asking for too much.

Nonetheless, adherence to House rules is the minimum expected of them. Some TDP members have allegedly gone to the extent of manhandling the marshals. Though worse things have happened in Assemblies, this doesn’t augur well. Both must realise they need to respect each other in the House. If things continue as they are, people will consider Assembly sessions an entertainment at best and a headache at worst. Their very purpose will stand defeated. 

