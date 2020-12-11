STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Chinese duplicity on de-escalation along the LAC

Two different thought threads on the Sino-Indian situation were articulated on Wednesday, one of which was of exasperation while the other had a global context.

Published: 11th December 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Two different thought threads on the Sino-Indian situation were articulated on Wednesday, one of which was of exasperation while the other had a global context. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared his irritation over China giving ‘five differing explanations’ for amassing troops along the LAC in Ladakh, forcing India to militarise the border on its side.

At present, there are an estimated 50,000 soldiers at stand-off points along the LAC on both sides. While they are not in eyeball-to-eyeball range, the physical distance between the two sides is not comfortable either. A flurry of diplomatic and military-level engagements, for de-escalation before the harsh Himalayan winter set in, came to naught despite joint statements and accords that were loaded with pious intentions but never got implemented.

As a harried Jaishankar pointed out, bilateral agreements notwithstanding, there is a singular lack of will on the other side to alter the ground situation. If the pandemic earlier and the extreme winter frost now are not deterrent enough, what else could be? It now appears that staying put in the icy Himalayan heights will be the new normal.

The human cost will be enormous but that is the price the sentinels are paying to avenge the Galwan sacrifice. Jaishankar’s observations come at a time when knowledgeable circles are questioning his stewardship at the ministry.

In Moscow, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov sought to deconstruct the US game plan in South Asia by claiming India is currently an object of the West’s ‘persistent, aggressive and devious policy’ to engage it in anti-China activities by promoting Indo-Pacific strategies, especially the Quad.

But India is a major player in the global chessboard, not a pawn. It has the right to choose alliances keeping its supreme national interest in mind. Which is why New Delhi continues to pursue the S-400 missile defence shield deal despite US sanctions on Russia.

Chinese duplicity on the LAC indicates its reading of India moving into a threat zone. Its ambassador’s frequent inane rhetoric on the possibility of the dragon and the elephant tangoing is not even worth a smile. As for India, restoring peace and tranquillity cannot be a one-way street. Going back to status quo ante will be one hell of a long haul.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp