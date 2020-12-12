STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For athletes, it’s jab responsibly

Published: 12th December 2020 07:20 AM

The UK, Bahrain, Canada and Saudi Arabia have approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine under the Emergency Use Authorisation programme. It’s likely that the US will follow these countries to approve the use of the Covid jab to inoculate its citizens in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Over the next few months, other vaccines too will hope to receive permission.

As and when this permission is secured, some citizens—the elderly, people with comorbidities and healthcare workers—will get priority. Another class of people, elite athletes, could also be in line to receive the jabs because of the extraordinary nature of their jobs. Considering it literally involves travelling thousands of kilometres every week and performing in front of crowds, multiple governments could make an exception to allow sportspersons to be inoculated against the disease.

Even otherwise, considering that the Olympics is less than eight months away, they could make an argument to get into the priority list. But athletes will have to show judgment and exercise caution before standing in line to get the jab. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is closely monitoring the contents of the vaccines before greenlighting them for use among the community.

Even if the WADA has made it clear that the chance to fall foul of the anti-doping regulations is remote, it is still in conversation with the manufacturers to ascertain the exact composition of the vaccines. Until such time that the agency greenlights it, athletes should resist the temptation.

Even if they may want to inoculate themselves to protect the people around them, they mustn’t do so when it comes with the risk of falling foul of doping violations. The lives of athletes are not always peppered with fame and riches. Leading a clean dope-free life while competing at the highest level is daunting. A small slip is enough to destroy the beautiful universe one has built out of blood and sweat. Even if it’s tempting to line up for the jab first, it’s prudent for athletes to wait for WADA’s nod.
 

